Chrissy Teigen's Second Pregnancy Pictures
Chrissy Teigen Glows While Flaunting Her Growing Baby Bump in a New Photo
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Chrissy Teigen Glows While Flaunting Her Growing Baby Bump in a New Photo
Chrissy Teigen is glowing! The swimsuit model and wife of John Legend flaunted her growing baby bump in a long-sleeved black dress on Instagram, writing, "Aloha, bebe." Last month, Chrissy announced her second pregnancy with some help from her 1-year-old daughter, Luna. "What's in here?" Chrissy says in the clip, pointing to her stomach. "Baby!" Luna adorably replies. The exciting news capped off what has been a fun and romance-filled year for John and Chrissy. Keep reading to see another snap Chrissy shared of her bump, then check out why we can't get enough of her maternity style.
0previous images
-29more images