The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Britney Spears
This Cute Britney Spears Painting Just Raised $10,000 For Las Vegas Shooting Victims
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Road to Baby #3

Prince William and Kate Middleton have had a fairy-tale romance since meeting as students over a decade ago, but they've had some challenges along the way. They briefly split in 2007 and moved around the UK as his job changed. Throughout it all, royal fans have been absolutely intrigued by the story of how a sporty girl from the small village of Bucklebury captured the heart of the heir to the British throne. There is something special about Will and Kate's romance, which of course led to a spectacular 2011 wedding, a son named George, a daughter named Charlotte, and now a third baby on the way. Take a look back at Will and Kate's journey together.

June 2005: College Sweethearts
March 2006: Young Love
February 2007: Meeting the Family
March 2007: Time-Out
July 2007: Back On
March 2008: Joining the Royal Fold
April 2008: Officially Side by Side
June 2009: Away From the Cameras
January 2010: Growing Closer
October 2010: An Imminent Engagement
November 2010: It's Official
February 2011: Easing Into Royal Duty
April 2011: Husband and Wife
May 2011: Duty Calls
July 2011: On Tour
January 2012: A Welsh Period
August 2012: Champions of London
December 2012: Baby on the Way
July 2013: Welcome Prince George
October 2013: George Is Christened
April 2014: Traveling as a Family
July 2014: George Turns 1
October 2014: George's Sibling Is on the Way
December 2014: Welcome to New York
December 2014: Country People
March 2015: Ready For Baby
May 2015: Welcome Princess Charlotte
March 2016: Family Ski Trip
June 2015: George's Balcony Debut
July 2015: Charlotte Is Christened
April 2016: Fun in India and Bhutan
