You Can Almost Feel the Burn These Country Stars Get in the Latest Round of "Mean Tweets"
Some of the biggest stars in Nashville came out for the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, and following the show, Jimmy Kimmel Live released an all-new "Mean Tweets: Country Music Edition." In the video, Florida Georgia Line gets criticized over their appearance, Lady Antebellum faces some tough criticism about their music, and Blake Shelton reads a harsh tweet from a major hater. Seriously, this almost tops the last country round.