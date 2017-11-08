Best Pictures From the 2017 CMA Awards
20 CMAs Pictures That Will Make You Feel Like You Were Front Row and Center
The CMA Awards was full of show-stopping moments this year. Not only was it jam-packed with incredible performances, but the show also brought out some of country music's biggest and brightest stars on Wednesday night. Cohosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley cracked a few jokes on stage, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw made our hearts melt with their iconic love, and Carrie brought us to tears with her moving tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims. Relive all the best moments here.
