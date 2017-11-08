 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Look Cute, Cute, Cute Together at an NYC Event
Helen McCrory
Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honored by the Queen This Week
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 CMAs Pictures That Will Make You Feel Like You Were Front Row and Center

The CMA Awards was full of show-stopping moments this year. Not only was it jam-packed with incredible performances, but the show also brought out some of country music's biggest and brightest stars on Wednesday night. Cohosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley cracked a few jokes on stage, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw made our hearts melt with their iconic love, and Carrie brought us to tears with her moving tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims. Relive all the best moments here.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans
Jessie James Decker
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
Ruby Rose
Miranda Lambert and Anderson East
Pink and Her Daughter, Willow
Eric Church
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood
Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini
Karlie Kloss and Midland
Luke Bryan
Miranda Lambert
Jason Ritter and JoAnna Garcia Swisher
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Pink
Carrie Underwood
Niall Horan and Maren Morris
Brothers Osborne
Little Big Town
Alan Jackson
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonCMA AwardsRed Carpet
Award Season
Pink and Her Daughter, Willow, Look Like 2 Fairy-Tale Princesses at the CMAs
by Terry Carter
CMA Awards Pictures Over the Years
Award Season
55 Moments From Years Past That Made the CMA Awards Worth Watching
by Monica Sisavat
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Performance at the 2017 CMA Awards
Award Season
You Can Actually Feel the Electricity Between Faith Hill and Tim McGraw During Their CMAs Duet
by Kelsie Gibson
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw at the 2017 CMA Awards
Award Season
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Serve a Serious Dose of Glamour at the CMAs
by Monica Sisavat
Pink's Performance at the CMA Awards 2017
Pink
Pink's Soulful CMAs Performance Is the Only One You Actually Have to See
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds