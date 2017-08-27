17 Old-School Celebrity Couples to Be For Halloween

We know you have endless options when it comes to dressing up as a celebrity for Halloween and especially when it concerns couples. There will likely be no shortage of Kims and Kanyes or Kates and Williams, so why don't you create some nostalgia around your look this year? To get you inspired, we've rounded up 17 former celebrity flames that you and your other half can portray on Halloween. Keep reading to see them all now, then check out tons more cute, crazy, and creepy costume ideas from the stars.