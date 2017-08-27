 Skip Nav
17 Old-School Celebrity Couples to Be For Halloween

We know you have endless options when it comes to dressing up as a celebrity for Halloween and especially when it concerns couples. There will likely be no shortage of Kims and Kanyes or Kates and Williams, so why don't you create some nostalgia around your look this year? To get you inspired, we've rounded up 17 former celebrity flames that you and your other half can portray on Halloween. Keep reading to see them all now, then check out tons more cute, crazy, and creepy costume ideas from the stars.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey
Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley
Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love
Jennifer Lopez and Puff Daddy
Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton
Marilyn Manson and Dita Von Teese
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman
Hilary Duff and Aaron Carter
