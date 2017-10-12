 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
How Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Halloween
13 Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Hottest Pop Culture Moments of 2017
Celebrity PDA
6 George and Amal Clooney Moments That Made 2017 a Little More Bearable

Daisy Ridley's Quotes About Carrie Fisher's Advice

Carrie Fisher's Dating Advice For Daisy Ridley Is a Reminder of Why We Loved Her So Much

Daisy Ridley had the honor of working with Carrie Fisher in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens before she passed away last December, and now the star is opening up about what it was like working with the legendary actress. "I'd never met anyone openly bipolar before, who discussed loving glitter because of her LSD days," Daisy explained in Vogue's November issue while trying to hold back tears.

Related
Rey's Role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens Almost Went to a Very Different Actress

Daisy also revealed that Carrie warned her to be wary of the people she dates after joining the Star Wars franchise, adding, "Because you don't want to give people the ability to say, 'I had sex with Princess Leia.'" Daisy has only been linked to two men throughout her time in the spotlight (sadly, neither of them are John Boyega), and when asked if she's dating anyone at the moment, she replied, "I'm not saying." Guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Image Source: Getty / Randy Holmes
Join the conversation
Daisy RidleyCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsCarrie FisherStar Wars
Celebrity Kids
Billie Lourd Remembers Carrie Fisher on Her First Mother's Day Without Her
by Monica Sisavat
Kylo Ren's Scar in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars
by Kelsey Garcia
Why Did Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise Divorce?
Nostalgia
by Monica Sisavat
Star Wars Episode VIII Cast
Daisy Ridley
Bask in the Glory of Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Incredible Cast
by Kelsie Gibson
Carrie Fisher's Beverly Hills Home
Carrie Fisher
An Inside Look at Carrie Fisher's Home, Which Could Be Mistaken For the Set of Star Wars
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds