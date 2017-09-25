 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive Hand in Hand at the Invictus Games, and It's Royally Adorable
The Royals
Is This the Reason William and Kate Have Gone For Baby No. 3?
Celebrity Pregnancies
18 People Who Are Pretty Sure Kylie Jenner Is Actually Kim Kardashian's Surrogate

Demi Lovato Named Global Citizen Mental Health Ambassador

Demi Lovato Continues to Use Her Powers For Good — She's Now Helping Displaced Kids in Iraq

Demi Lovato has always been open about advocating for more mental health awareness, and now she's taking her efforts a step further with a new program she's leading as the Global Citizen mental health ambassador. The 25-year-old is teaming up with the social action platform and Save the Children to help children in Iraq who've been displaced by war.

"In October 2016, I, along with my friend and partner Mike Bayer, went to Kurdistan to visit one of the biggest refugee camps in the world. The experience of meeting with some of the displaced families, and my encounter with a young girl who told me all she wants is to just be happy (what a simple and yet completely out of reach wish), will stay with me for the rest of my life," Demi said in a Facebook post announcing her partnership with Global Citizen. "My hope is that this program can bring a bit of comfort to those who need the most. This isn't about politics or race or religion. It's simply about humanity and protecting one another."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer is specifically working with Save the Children's Healing and Education Through the Arts program, also known as HEART, which provides "psychosocial support for children affected by serious or chronic stress [using] the arts to help children process and communicate feelings related to their experiences," according to its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demi has openly discussed her own struggles with mental illness in the past. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011 and has since worked with organizations like Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, JED, Mental Health America, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, and The National Council For Behavior Health to launch the Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health campaign.

"I'm living well with my mental illness — I am actually functioning like a very happy person would. I couldn't be happier today. Life is really, really great," she told People in 2015. "I just think mental illness is something people need to learn more about and the stigma needs to be taken away from."

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityDemi LovatoMental Health
Join The Conversation
Demi Lovato
9 Years of Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas's Unbreakable Friendship in Pictures
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato Talking About Snoop Dogg With Jimmy Fallon Video
Demi Lovato
We Have Snoop Dogg to Thank For Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry" Music Video
by Celia Fernandez
Demi Lovato Quotes on Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant
Celebrity Friendships
Demi Lovato Is "Proud" of Selena Gomez For Opening Up About Her Kidney Transplant
by Terry Carter
Demi Lovato Talking About Her Sexuality
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Doesn't Want to Clarify Her Sexuality, and We Should Be OK With That
by Ryan Roschke
Demi Lovato on Mental Health | Interview
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Discusses the Relationship Between Mental and Physical Health
by Kirbie Johnson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds