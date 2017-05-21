Drake Looked Less Than Impressed With Vanessa Hudgens's Rap Skills at the BBMAs

Drake was liking that "Superbass" rendition by Vanessa Hudgens #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/DbXrIl9f5e — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) May 22, 2017

It looks like Vanessa Hudgens and Drake won't be collaborating on a track anytime soon. The rapper looked less than impressed with her rap skills at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night. After Vanessa performed her rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass," cameras panned to Drake, who just stared at the actress with a blank expression on his face. We wonder what Nicki thought of her performance?

via GIPHY