Vanessa Hudgens Rapping Nicki Minaj on Stage Is Just as Cringeworthy as It Sounds

Vanessa Hudgens wasn't afraid to belt it out when she cohosted the Billboard Music Awards alongside Ludacris on Sunday night. Following Nicki Minaj's opening performance, Vanessa went through a little lighthearted hazing by rapping a few lines on stage. Even though Drake looked a little less than impressed watching from the audience, Vanessa was a total good sport about the whole ordeal, turning the staircase into her own personal catwalk. She even channeled Céline Dion by singing her hit "The Power of Love." Let's just say, girl has pipes!