Forget the Jungle — No One Is Safe From Dwayne Johnson's Good Looks on the Jumanji Tour
Is it just us or is Dwayne Johnson looking extra good on his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle press tour? From his salt and pepper beard to his razor-sharp suits, there is just something so grown and sexy about Dwayne lately that we instantly dissolve every time we see him. Luckily for us, Dwayne still has a few more stops to go, so we'll just be soaking up every delicious moment until the movie hits theaters on Dec. 20.
