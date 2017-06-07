5 Things to Know About Dwayne Johnson's Longtime Girlfriend, Lauren Hashian

Lauren Hashian is a singer-songwriter and Boston drummer Sib Hashian's daughter, but she also happens to be Dwayne Johnson's longtime girlfriend. While the two have a habit of keeping their love life private, People's Sexiest Man Alive briefly opened up about their relationship back in November, telling the publication, "She teases me about everything. Everything. Nothing is off limits in our house. And it's the beauty of it. And I tease her with everything." Here's everything we could find out about Dwayne's other half.

She comes from a famous family. Lauren was born and raised in Lynwood, MA. Her mother is named Suzanne and her father, Sib, was the drummer for the famous rock band Boston. He replaced original drummer Jim Masedea in 1975 and played with the band until the early '80s. Sadly, Sib passed away at age 67 after suffering a heart attack while performing on board a cruise ship in March. She's been with Dwayne for a long time. While Lauren and Dwayne didn't make their red carpet debut until 2013 at the LA premiere of G.I. Joe, the couple has actually been together for almost a decade. They met on the set of Dwayne's 2007 film, The Game Plan, but they didn't start dating until a year later. She is a mom. In December 2015, Lauren welcomed her first child with Dwayne, a beautiful baby girl named Jasmine. She's the second child for the actor, who shares teenage daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia. She's on good terms with Dwayne's ex-wife. Unlike most divorced couples, Lauren actually seems to get along with Dany, who's also Dwayne's manager. The two often accompany Dwayne to his movie premieres and award shows, and based off of their Instagrams, they even celebrate holidays together. She's a singer. Just like her father, Lauren is also a musician. She recently dropped her new single, "Go Hard," and in 2005, she appeared on the competition show, R U That Girl, which was hosted by Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Unfortunately, she didn't win.