What Each of Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos Mean to Him

We all know The Rock is big and tough. However, take one scroll through his Instagram page and it's clear he's a softy at heart. The star, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson, recently gushed over his daughter in an adorable Father's Day message on social media, and he's been known to post cute family pictures. While his tattoos are part of his tough exterior, even those have heartfelt meaning with a touching story behind each one. After he shared why he evolved his iconic bull tattoo and the thought process behind it on Instagram, we got to thinking: what do all those symbols in his tattoos stand for?



