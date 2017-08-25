Somebody Please Get Medals Made For How Cute Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Are

Celebrity PDA (or PDA in general) can sometimes make us roll our eyes so far into the backs of our heads, but when it comes to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, there is very little this couple could do that we wouldn't love. The two, who tied the knot in 2014, are currently enjoying a sunny vacation in Greece and were photographed hitting the beach on the island of Mykonos on Thursday. Gabrielle, who looked incredible in a cutout swimsuit, held onto Dwyane as they dipped their toes in the water. She also sweetly nuzzled into the NBA player's neck before he appeared to almost playfully pick her up. And you bet this isn't the first time we've seen this loved-up pair take their chemistry international. Last Summer, they had a blast with some friends in Spain while riding WaveRunners and relaxing on a yacht.



