You'll Barely Recognize Ellie Goulding in Her Downright Perfect Dolly Parton Costume

Ellie Goulding pulled out all the stops for her Dolly Parton costume on Saturday night. The British songstress shared a photo of her spot-on look via Instagram, writing, "I love you Dolly!" before hitting the red carpet for amfAR's Fabulous Fund Fair in NYC. Ellie channeled the country legend in a blue dress emblazoned with hearts and fringe, complete with sparkly boots and a big blonde wig — and we barely recognized her! Keep reading to see her look, then check out more times celebrities dressed as other celebrities for Halloween.

