Evan Peters's Hollywood Evolution Proves Puberty Is a Beautiful Thing

Evan Peters's murderous characters on American Horror Story have made him a household name, but he didn't always play the hot psycho. In 2004, he had a pretty substantial role as a nerdy skateboarder in the romantic comedy Sleepover (if you haven't seen it, you need to add it to your list ASAP), and boy, has he come a long way since then. In fact, we're pretty sure the actor has had more transformations than all seven of his AHS characters (and counting). Now that the Cult season is finally upon us, witness the beauty that is his Hollywood evolution.

2004
2005
2008
2010
2010
2012
2012
2013
2013
2014
2014
2015
2015
2016
2016
2017
