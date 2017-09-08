Felicity Huffman's Anniversary Post For William H. Macy Will Melt Even the Iciest of Hearts

 Skip Nav
Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy are undeniably one of the most inspiring couples in Hollywood, and on Wednesday, they celebrated a huge milestone: their 20th wedding anniversary (they dated for 15 years before getting married). To commemorate the special day, Felicity penned a loving tribute to William alongside a black and white photo strip of them when they were young, writing, "You took me home in 1985. You married me in 1997. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door. Thank you for marrying me 20 years ago today. @williamhmacy."

William also couldn't help but gush about Felicity in an interview with Us Weekly that same day, saying, "Mostly, I'm lucky. I met her, she said yes, we grew up in the theater together, we have shared interests, and she's a good woman to her core and evolving always. And no one has ever seen me the way she sees me." As for how the couple plans to celebrate the big milestone, William revealed, "We're going to go to Colorado this weekend. We have a place there that's just magnificent and put the cell phones away and turn everything off and just be quiet together for a while. I think that's what we'll do." William and Felicity have been together for a total of 35 years now and are parents to two beautiful daughters, Georgia, 15, Sofia, 17.

