 Skip Nav
Stephen Curry
This Video of Steph Curry's Jigsaw Costume Would Be Really Scary If It Wasn't So Damn Funny
Celebrity Couples
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together
Halloween
You'll Do a Double Take Over Kim and Kourtney's Madonna and Michael Jackson Costumes

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Halloween Costume 2017

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Milli Vanilli Costume Is So Good, It Deserves a Grammy

Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli 🕺🏾🕺🏾 Happy Halloween kids 🎃🎃🎃

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were already one of our favorite celebrity couples, but they further solidified their place in our hearts with their hilarious Halloween costume. On Monday, the Being Mary Jane star shared an Instagram video of her and her NBA player husband dressed as Milli Vanilli, which she captioned, "Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli. Happy Halloween kids." In the clip, she and Dwyane are done up in matching suit jackets, leggings, and braided wigs as they hold on to Grammy Awards and do the classic duo's moves to "Girl You Know It's True."

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

You may or may not remember that Milli Vanilli — whose members were Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus — took home the best new artist Grammy in 1990 before it was revealed that they were not the ones singing on any of their hits. Their awards were taken away, marking the first time in history that a Grammy has been rescinded from its winner. Check out more of this year's celebrity Halloween costumes here!

Join the conversation
Couple Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Halloween CostumesDwyane WadeCelebrity CouplesHalloween CostumesGabrielle Union
Celebrity Couples
Justin Hartley Looks So in Love on His Wedding Day, It Will Make You Cry Happy Tears
by Kelsie Gibson
Celebrities Over 40 Wearing Bikinis | Pictures
Bikini
Age Is Just a Number! See Hot Stars Over 40 in Bikinis
by Brittney Stephens
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union in Greece August 2017
Celebrity PDA
Somebody Please Get Medals Made For How Cute Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Are
by Caitlin Hacker
Gabrielle Union at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Fashion News
Gabrielle Union's Emmys Gown Takes the Whole "Little Black Dress" Thing to a Whole New Level
by Murphy Moroney
Gwyneth Paltrow's Seven Halloween Costume 2017
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Twisted Halloween Costume Will Make You Want to Rewatch Seven
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds