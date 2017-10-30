Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Milli Vanilli Costume Is So Good, It Deserves a Grammy

Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli 🕺🏾🕺🏾 Happy Halloween kids 🎃🎃🎃 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were already one of our favorite celebrity couples, but they further solidified their place in our hearts with their hilarious Halloween costume. On Monday, the Being Mary Jane star shared an Instagram video of her and her NBA player husband dressed as Milli Vanilli, which she captioned, "Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli. Happy Halloween kids." In the clip, she and Dwyane are done up in matching suit jackets, leggings, and braided wigs as they hold on to Grammy Awards and do the classic duo's moves to "Girl You Know It's True."

You may or may not remember that Milli Vanilli — whose members were Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus — took home the best new artist Grammy in 1990 before it was revealed that they were not the ones singing on any of their hits. Their awards were taken away, marking the first time in history that a Grammy has been rescinded from its winner. Check out more of this year's celebrity Halloween costumes here!