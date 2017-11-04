 Skip Nav
Gift Like a Star With These 14 Unique, Celebrity-Approved Presents

When it comes to gift-giving, celebrities go all out. Still, that doesn't always mean that they're dropping a ton of money. Take, for example, Blake Lively, who gave Ryan Reynolds a Deadpool felt figurine for Christmas in 2015, or John Legend, who surprised Chrissy Teigen with a giant cheese wheel for Christmas that same year. Instead of waiting until the last minute and desperately settling for a gift you don't love, why don't you take a page out of these celebrities' playbooks and surprise your loved ones with a gift they'll actually be excited about.

Drake Needlepoint
$40
Buy Now
Tacori Promise bracelet
$790
Buy Now
Marvel Deadpool Stuffed Action Figure
$15
Buy Now
Ivy Park Hoodie
$55
Buy Now
Mariposa Statement Tray
$29
Buy Now
Apple Computer Mice
$79
Buy Now
Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Letter Necklace
$240
Buy Now
Pink Cannes et Cannes Hermès Scarf
$395
Buy Now
Abbaye de Belloc Cheese Wheel
$450
Buy Now
Petco Jingle & Mingle Dog Sweater
$12
Buy Now
Custom Needlepoint
Bracelet
Glasses
Movie Character Figurine
Boots
Hoodie
Personalized Silver Plate
Mouse
Personalized Necklace
Scarf
Onesie
Cheese Wheel
Dog Sweater
Pajamas
Disney Pajamas SHOP MORE
Disney
Disney's Elena of Avalor Girls 4-10 4-pc. Tops & Bottoms Pajama Set
from Kohl's
$46$23
Disney
Disney's Minnie Mouse Toddler Girl Top
from Kohl's
$32$16
Disney
Disney's Minnie Mouse & Daisy Duck Toddler Girl Tops & Pants Pajama Set
from Kohl's
$38$19
Disney
Disney's Beauty and the Beast Belle Girls 4-8 Ruffle Hem Top & Bottoms Pajama Set
from Kohl's
$36$18
Disney
Disney's Elena of Avalor Girls 4-8 Mesh Lined Top & Bottoms Pajama Set
from Kohl's
$36$18
Nancy Meyer Pajamas SHOP MORE
Nancy Meyer
Missy Pajama
from Nancy Meyer
$1,425
Carine Gilson
Jacquard Passerin Lurex Pajama
from Nancy Meyer
$1,590$795
Mystique
Pajama
from Nancy Meyer
$438$263
Only Hearts
Organic Cotton Pajama
from Nancy Meyer
$142
Nancy Meyer
Cotton Woven Shadow Pajama
from Nancy Meyer
$263
Giuseppe Zanotti Boots SHOP MORE
Giuseppe Zanotti
Leather-trimmed Stretch-mesh Over-the-knee Boots - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,195
Giuseppe Zanotti
Women's Velvet Lace-Up Ankle Booties
from Barneys New York
$1,295
Giuseppe Zanotti
Women's Bimba Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$695
Giuseppe Zanotti
Women's Bimba Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$695
Giuseppe Zanotti
Women's Hilary Calf Hair & Glitter Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$1,295
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds