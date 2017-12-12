 Skip Nav
Totally Justified: 14 Holiday Gifts For the JT Superfan

Chances are you have a friend or five who's been loving every second of Justin Timberlake's exciting couple of years, so why not wrap up 2017 with a holiday gift they're sure to love? With a mix of collector's items, hilarious fan tees, SNL-inspired picks, and products with the JT stamp of approval — 901 tequila, we're looking at you — we've got plenty of presents to suit (and tie) the Justin superfan in your life. Bonus points for a few boy band gifts, too! Take a look for a happy heartthrob holiday, then check out more helpful gift guides.

*NSYNC From the Beginning: How the Best Boy Band of the '90s Came to Be

Not a Bad Thing Black T-Shirt
$30
from merchbar.com
Buy Now
Justin Timberlake's 901 Sauza Tequila
$34
from reservebar.com
Buy Now
Justin Timberlake Type Print
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Friends With Benefits
Friends With Benefits DVD
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
*NSYNC Pun Embroidered Hoop Art
$27
from etsy.com
Buy Now
*NSYNC Christmas Album
*NSYNC's Home For Christmas Album
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Trouble With the Curve
Trouble With the Curve DVD
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fallon/Timberlake 2016 Presidential T-Shirt
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Social Network
The Social Network Collector's Edition DVD
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
In Time
In Time DVD
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mrs. Timberlake Mug
Mrs. Justin Timberlake Mug
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Justin Timberlake Wine Glass
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Justin and Britney Spears Card
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
