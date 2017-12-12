Totally Justified: 14 Holiday Gifts For the JT Superfan

Chances are you have a friend or five who's been loving every second of Justin Timberlake's exciting couple of years, so why not wrap up 2017 with a holiday gift they're sure to love? With a mix of collector's items, hilarious fan tees, SNL-inspired picks, and products with the JT stamp of approval — 901 tequila, we're looking at you — we've got plenty of presents to suit (and tie) the Justin superfan in your life. Bonus points for a few boy band gifts, too! Take a look for a happy heartthrob holiday, then check out more helpful gift guides.