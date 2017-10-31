Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Costume Will Make You Want a Piece of Avocado Toast STAT

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Celebrities have been really getting into the Halloween spirit, and this year, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady decided to take their love for avocado toast to a whole new level. On Tuesday, the former supermodel shared a couple photos of her and Tom trick-or-treating with their daughter Vivian and son Benjamin, but we just couldn't take our eyes off of their adorable avocado toast costume. "Happy Halloween!!! I can't resist an avocado!!" Gisele captioned the snap. Between the couple's cute pose and their hilarious getup, we must say, this is one of the most original celebrity costumes we've seen this year.