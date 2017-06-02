 Skip Nav
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III's Sweetest Moments With Their Children
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Take Their Honeymoon Down Under in Sydney
Jason Momoa
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
13 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III's Sweetest Moments With Their Children

Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III have a love story for the books. The two first met at the 1955 Cannes Film Festival, where the actress was promoting To Catch a Thief, and tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in Monaco nearly a year later. Aside from sharing numerous sweet moments together during their 26-year marriage, they were also loving parents to their three children, Caroline, Albert II, and Stéphanie. See some of their best family appearances together here.

