 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Charles Wanted These Names For William and Harry, but Diana Called Them "Too Old"
Celebrity Couples
Goldie Hawn Casually Hugs and Kisses a Tree While Kurt Russell Pays For Parking
Taylor Swift
All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"

Gwendoline Christie Height

Question: How Tall Is Game of Thrones Star Gwendoline Christie? Answer: Very

Gwendoline Christie has played badass solider Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones since 2012, and even if you don't watch the show, you've likely seen photos of her and thought, "Damn, she's tall." And whether the 38-year-old English actress is towering over her costars at events or slaying the red carpet like a supermodel, Gwendoline's statuesque beauty will absolutely stop you in your tracks. So, just how tall is she? Gwendoline's gorgeous frame comes in at a cool 6 feet 3 inches (or 191 centimeters for those of you using the metric system), and that's without heels, people. No matter how you measure it, she's striking as f*ck — and we'd want her on our side any day.

Image Source: Getty / Tony Barson
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsGwendoline ChristieGame Of Thrones
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
Game of Thrones Cast at the Emmys 2016
Award Season
Screw the Iron Throne — the Game of Thrones Cast Just Ruled the Emmys
by Maggie Pehanick
Funny Reactions to Jaime and Brienne on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
23 Game of Thrones Fans Who Had No Chill Over Jaime and Brienne's Reunion
by Laura Marie Meyers
Gwendoline Christie's Quotes About Brienne and Tormund
Gwendoline Christie
Here's What It Would Take For Tormund to Have a Real Shot With Brienne
by Maggie Pehanick
Daenerys Targaryen Game of Thrones Makeup Tutorial
Emilia Clarke
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds