Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
While the midnight hour was close at hand on Tuesday night, Heidi Klum stole the spotlight with her annual Halloween party. The model has put together some crazy costumes over the years, but this time, she chose to pay homage to the one and only Michael Jackson by channeling his "Thriller" music video. Aside from donning a letterman jacket and a spooky mask, she also had her own posse of zombies. We hope the guests at her party have the soul for getting down.
