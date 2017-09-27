 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Celebrity Couples
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year

How Did Kylie Jenner Meet Travis Scott?

Yes, Kylie Jenner Was Still Dating Tyga When She Met Travis Scott

Keeping up with the Kardashian and Jenner ladies these days is getting to be a full-time job, and no one has time for that. OK, technically we have time for it. That's good news, because as Kylie Jenner prepares to become a mom, we're very interested in getting to know her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

After breaking up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga back in April 2017 — whom she dated for about two years, beginning back in 2015 — Kylie got back into the dating game pretty quickly. It's with her new boyfriend, Travis, that she is rumored to be expecting her first child. Where and when did these two even meet, you ask? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Related
Kylie Jenner Flashes Her Tiny Baby Bump in Instagram Photo With BFF

According to People, Kylie has her big sis Kendall Jenner to thank for her budding romance with Travis. Kendall and Travis have been friends for the past few years and have been seen hanging out since 2015, when Kendall attended the rapper's release party. Travis then performed at Kendall's 21st birthday bash in November 2016, and since Kendall and Kylie are really close, her sister's friendship is what most likely led to the couple's initial friendship and now romance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie and Travis became more than friends in April 2017 (the same month she and Tyga officially called it quits). The two were seen getting close at Coachella and then photographed attending a NBA playoff game between Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City later that month.

With these two, first came friendship (thanks to Kendall), next came love (at Coachella), and now the two are ready for a baby in a baby carriage!

Image Source: Getty / Bob Levey / Stringer
Join the conversation
Travis ScottCelebrity RelationshipsKylie JennerKendall Jenner
Join The Conversation
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Bag Has Graffiti All Over It, but Trust Us — You're Gonna Want It Anyway
by Sarah Wasilak
Is Kylie Jenner's First Child a Boy or a Girl?
Kylie Jenner
by Kelsie Gibson
Kendall and Kylie DropThree Capsule Collection
Celebrity Designers
The Secretive Collection Kendall and Kylie Have Been Teasing Is HERE!
by Brinton Parker
Kylie Jenner Food Snapchats
Kylie Jenner
15 Kitchen Secrets to Screenshot From Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat
by Erin Cullum
Kylie Jenner Tyga Tattoo Change
Beauty News
Kylie Jenner's Genius New Ink Shows How to Deal With a Tattoo For Your Ex
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds