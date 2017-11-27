Prince Harry's "Very Romantic" Proposal to Meghan Markle Involved a Roast Chicken

People all over the world cheered with excitement when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday morning, and we're finally learning the details about the heartwarming proposal. After a busy day posing for photos and making their first appearance as an engaged couple at Kensington Palace's Sunken Gardens, Harry and Meghan sat down for a live interview with BBC where they talked about what happened when Harry got down on one knee and proposed to the 36-year-old actress.

While speaking with British news reporter Mishal Husain, Harry and Meghan couldn't keep their hands and eyes off each other, and we watched in awe. Some people may have expected a grandiose proposal from the British royal, but Harry and Meghan's totally normal engagement story is just another reason their impending nuptials are a historic moment for the British royal family and their relationship is unlike your typical royal romance.

When asked about the proposal, Harry and Meghan said it was just a regular, "cozy" night for them at their cottage in Kensington Palace. They were roasting, or "trying to roast," a chicken when he got down on one knee and popped the magical question. "It was just an amazing surprise," Meghan said. "It was so sweet and natural and very romantic." The best part is, Harry didn't even get to finish his romantic proposal because Meghan immediately asked, "Can I say yes now?"

Harry added, "Then there was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, 'Can I give you the ring?' and she goes, 'Oh, yes, the ring!'" Yep, that beautiful ring designed by Prince Harry himself, which has a large diamond from Botswana in the center and two smaller stones from Princess Diana on each side.

"It was a really nice moment, just the two of us, and I think I managed to catch her by surprise as well," Harry added adorably. We are so excited for the royal wedding in Spring 2018, but until then, we'll just be swooning over Prince Harry and Meghan's sweetest quotes about each other.

— Additional reporting by Gemma Cartwright