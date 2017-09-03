 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend's Wedding
Elton John
Elton John Singing "Candle in the Wind" at Diana's Funeral Will Always Break Our Hearts

How Did Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Meet?

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Didn't Start Dating Until Almost a Decade After They Met

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor first started dating in 2015 (much to the excitement of fans), but they've actually known each other for quite some time. Nearly a decade ago, the pair met at a dinner party when the American Horror Story star was still in a long-term relationship with actress Cherry Jones. Even though she was taken at the time, Sarah said she couldn't help but think that Holland was "the most exquisitely beautiful woman" she'd ever seen.

A few years later, fate intervened when they crossed paths again and recorded videos for Martha Plimpton's nonprofit organization, A Is For. They started following each other on social media, one flirty direct message led to another, and they decided to go on a dinner date. And, well, the rest is history. Even though there is a 32-year age gap between the women, it's clear they share a special bond. "There's a poignancy to being with someone older," Sarah said. "I think there's a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what's important, and it can make the little things seem very small."

Image Source: Getty / Bruce Glikas
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesHolland TaylorSarah Paulson
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Sarah Paulson Supports Girlfriend Holland Taylor at the Premiere of Her Broadway Show
by Quinn Keaney
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Summer TCA Press Tour 2016
Celebrity Couples
Sarah Paulson Has the Loving Support of Holland Taylor on Her Big Night
by Monica Sisavat
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Out in NYC April 2017
Celebrity PDA
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, Adorable Humans, Hold Hands in NYC
by Quinn Keaney
References in Taylor Swift Music Videos
Taylor Swift
by Kelsie Gibson
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor at Charity Event in LA
Celebrity Couples
Sarah Paulson and Girlfriend Holland Taylor Reunite With Her AHS Costars For a Good Cause
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds