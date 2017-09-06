 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
The Royals
This Fact About Princess Diana's Wedding Day Will Make Any Bride's Stomach Drop
James Dean
The Cursed Car That Played a Part in James Dean's Untimely Death

How Old Is Evan Peters?

Evan Peters Is Actually Older Than You Probably Think

Evan Peters has played a wide range of characters on American Horror Story over the years, which means he's also been all over the age spectrum. A teenager? Yep. A loving husband? Yep. An experienced serial killer? Of course. Seeing that he's able to play each role so convincingly, his actual age is that much more surprising. He also has one of those faces that could easily pass for early 20s or mid-30s. But the actor was born on Jan. 20, 1987, which makes him 30 years old. That's four years older than his on-again, off-again fiancée, Emma Roberts. Even though he's been in the spotlight for more than a decade now, we can all agree that he's only gotten more handsome and talented over the years.

Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsEvan Peters
Join The Conversation
Evan Peters
by Kelsie Gibson
Evan Peters Pictures Through the Years
Evan Peters
Evan Peters's Hollywood Evolution Proves Puberty Is a Beautiful Thing
by Kelsie Gibson
How Did Evan Peters and Emma Roberts Meet?
Celebrity Couples
Evan Peters Thought Emma Roberts Was "So Weird" When They First Met
by Kelsie Gibson
American Horror Story Season 7 Cast
American Horror Story Cult
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult
by Maggie Pehanick
Who Has Been on Every Season of American Horror Story?
Lily Rabe
American Horror Story: Which Actors Have Been on Every Season?
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds