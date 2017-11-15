Steve Irwin's Beautiful Family Honors His Legacy at the Australia Zoo

Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin celebrated Steve Irwin Day at the Australia Zoo in Queensland on Wednesday. The late conservationist and TV personality, who passed away in Sept. 2006, was honored by zoo staff, guests, and country singer Troy Cassar-Daley, who were all asked to wear beige in a nod to Steve's signature khaki uniform. Steve's wife, Terri, now owns the zoo and was all smiles while posing with her kids, 19-year-old Bindi and 13-year-old Robert, who is clearly the spitting image of his dad.

Bindi tweeted out about the exciting event on Tuesday, writing, "Today we remember all that Dad achieved for wildlife [and] wild places around the world," adding, "He taught me that we must all treat animals the way we wish to be treated. I think that his advice applies to both animals and people. Be kind. In every part of life."