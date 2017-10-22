Jeff Goldblum Flirting With a Reporter on Live TV Has People All Hot and Bothered

Jeff Goldblum is currently making the media rounds to promote his new film, Thor: Ragnarok, but his recent appearance on London's This Morning is what really caught people's attention. The charming and handsome actor sat down with hosts Phillip and Holly to discuss the film, but Jeff got a bit distracted when trying to chat with Holly. In addition to giving her a sweet smirk and talking in a very smooth tone, he also sidetracked his conversation to ask about her outfit, jewelry, and nail polish. The father of two then hilariously ended the interview by inviting the hosts to come to LA and watch him perform in his jazz band.

After the interview, Twitter users were pretty smitten with Jeff's appearance — for the most part. See some of the best reactions to his interview below:

@thismorning do you think Jeff Goldblum has a mini crush on Holly?

I love it! Definitely an eye for detail! #PerfectGentleman 😍 — Cheryl Richardson (@cherylbabes25) October 19, 2017





#JeffGoldblum was totally hitting on @hollywills lol. I like how @Schofe pointed out Holly's rings and Jeff just said "Oh her jewellery" lol https://t.co/4CN5OPA6tw — Jade Welch (@MissJMWxx) October 19, 2017





Oh no! Jeff Goldblum is coming across creepy and sleazy towards Holly Willoughby 😬 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/baBf67yioy — Stephen Buller (@stephen_buller) October 19, 2017





day one of being off: I just cried over how much I love jeff goldblum — zoe s. pumpkins (@TECHNOlR) October 19, 2017





honestly my sexuality is pretty much lesbian except Jeff Goldblum — Another Scary Ghost (@stavvers) October 19, 2017





Jeff Goldblum, you perfect delightful content marvellous magical heavenly sublime glorious fab supercalifragilisticexpialidocious human you. — Sophie (@sophiekatsali) October 19, 2017



