 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Jennifer Lopez and ARod Spend Thanksgiving "on the Farm" With Their Blended Family
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Kids
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Are 2 Stylish Peas in a Pod While Sightseeing in Paris
Celebrity Kids
Ashlee Simpson's Daughter Is as Cute as a Button

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Thanksgiving Photos 2017

Jennifer Lopez and ARod Spend Thanksgiving "on the Farm" With Their Blended Family

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Thanksgiving was a blended family affair for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez this year. The happy couple, who began dating in February, spent their first Thanksgiving together "on the farm," according to Alex's Instagram caption. The retired baseball player uploaded a gallery full of sweet pictures from his holiday weekend with Jennifer and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella. Jennifer also shared a few (now-expired) snaps of her Thanksgiving celebration with her new beau and her twins, Max and Emme, on her Instagram Stories.

Alex recently opened up about why he believes his relationship with Jennifer works. "I think we're just best friends. We just love spending time together. Our kids love each other, so it's a good thing," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's what it's all about. It's a good time for us and it's great to be supportive and loving towards each other." J Lo returned the compliment when she gushed over ARod, telling Vanity Fair, "I understand him in a way that I don't think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could, ever."

Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity CouplesAlex RodriguezThanksgivingJennifer Lopez
Holiday Food
This Is the One and Only Natilla Recipe You'll Need This Holiday Season
by Vanessa Mota
Books to Binge-Read During Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving
10 YA Books to Binge-Read This Thanksgiving Weekend
by BookSparks
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Vanity Fair Interview
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Reveals the 1 Thing She Admires Most About Alex Rodriguez
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez World of Dance Celebration
Celebrity PDA
No, but Really, Find Yourself Someone Who Looks at You Like Jennifer Lopez Looks at ARod
by Celia Fernandez
Expert Travel Tips For the Holiday Season
Thanksgiving
10 Insider Travel Tips For Dealing With the Busy Season
by Amanda McCoy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds