Jennifer Lopez and ARod Spend Thanksgiving "on the Farm" With Their Blended Family

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

Thanksgiving was a blended family affair for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez this year. The happy couple, who began dating in February, spent their first Thanksgiving together "on the farm," according to Alex's Instagram caption. The retired baseball player uploaded a gallery full of sweet pictures from his holiday weekend with Jennifer and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella. Jennifer also shared a few (now-expired) snaps of her Thanksgiving celebration with her new beau and her twins, Max and Emme, on her Instagram Stories.

Alex recently opened up about why he believes his relationship with Jennifer works. "I think we're just best friends. We just love spending time together. Our kids love each other, so it's a good thing," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's what it's all about. It's a good time for us and it's great to be supportive and loving towards each other." J Lo returned the compliment when she gushed over ARod, telling Vanity Fair, "I understand him in a way that I don't think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could, ever."