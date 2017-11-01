 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
Halloween
HGTV's Property Brothers Kick Ass and Take Names as a Dynamic Wonder Woman Duo
Celebrity Kids
Throw Away Your Costumes, Because Neil Patrick Harris and His Family Just Owned Halloween Again

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Vanity Fair Interview

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the 1 Thing She Admires Most About Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are giving the world a tiny peek into their relationship as the cover stars of Vanity Fair's December issue. The couple, who look like absolute royalty in the photos shot by famed photographer Mario Testino, spoke candidly about what makes their relationship work. "We put so much pressure on ourselves to be great, to be the best all the time," Jennifer said. "We understood that about each other. When we came together it was 'Oh my God, I was the same way.'"

The two also talk about their relationship in terms of "reveals", which they refer to as unexpected moments that tell you who someone else is. "The hardest times prove who you are," Jennifer continued. "That's what I love and admire the most about Alex. He doesn't let anything beat him. He just comes back stronger."

The couple first met 12 years ago when Jennifer was married to ex-husband Marc Anthony (he's also father to her kids, Max and Emme), but it wasn't until years later when they were both single that Jennifer made the first move on Alex.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I understand him in a way that I don't think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could, ever," she said. "In his 20s, he came into big success with the biggest baseball contract [at the time]. I had a No. 1 movie and a No. 1 album and made history. We both had ups and downs and challenges in our 30s, and by our 40s we'd both been through so much. And more importantly than anything, we had both done a lot of work on ourselves."

Needless to say, these two are head over heels, and it shows every time they talk about each other.

Image Source: Mario Testino exclusively for Vanity Fair
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsCelebrity CouplesAlex RodriguezJennifer LopezVanity FairMagazine Covers
Jennifer Lopez
BFFs Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Work Hard but Play Harder on the Set of Their New Movie
by Celia Fernandez
Shocking Celebrity Breakups
Anna Faris
The Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups Ever
by Lauren Turner
Mandy Moore's Quotes About Mom and Brothers Coming Out
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her Mom and 2 Brothers Coming Out: "Nobody Is Hiding Who They Are"
by Caitlin Hacker
Greta Gerwig Interview For Lady Bird
Celebrity Interviews
Lady Bird Isn't Based on Greta Gerwig's Life, but Is Rooted in It
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in Tybee Island Pictures
Celebrity PDA
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wear Wedding Bands While Returning to the Place They First Met
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds