Jessica Alba Is Glowing During a Sunny Stroll With Cash Warren

It was family day for Jessica Alba and Cash Warren in LA on Sunday. The couple, who is currently expecting their third child, was spotted on a sweet stroll with their 6-year-old daughter Haven. Jessica covered up her growing belly in a cute denim jumpsuit as she made her way back to her car with her husband.

Jessica first announced her pregnancy back in July with an adorable video of her and her daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, holding up balloons. Later that week, she enjoyed some family bonding time in Honolulu, HI, and gave us a tiny peek at her baby bump when she hit the beach. She and Cash have yet to reveal the sex of their baby.

Celebrity CouplesCash WarrenJessica AlbaCelebrity Pregnancies
