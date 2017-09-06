 Skip Nav
Jessica Alba Cradles Her Sweet Baby Bump While Hanging Out With Chrissy Teigen

Is there ever a time when Jessica Alba doesn't look beautiful? No. The answer is no. The actress and Honest Co. founder showed off her growing baby bump at her friend Rachel Zoe's Spring 2018 fashion presentation in West Hollywood on Tuesday. While she stunned in a loose, off-the-shoulder maxi dress, Jessica held her cute belly like a proud expectant mom while posing for photos and mingling with pals like Chrissy Teigen and Nicole Richie.

The star announced that she and husband Cash Warren are expecting their third child via a Boomerang on Instagram in July, which featured their two daughters, Honor and Haven. Just a couple of weeks later, Jessica and Cash were spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles, where she covered her bump in comfy denim overalls. The couple haven't announced the sex of their baby yet, but we can't wait to find out. Any guesses?

