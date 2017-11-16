 Skip Nav
It's OK to Want to Copy Jessica Alba's Maternity Style — Even If You're Not Pregnant
It's OK to Want to Copy Jessica Alba's Maternity Style — Even If You're Not Pregnant

We were excited to hear that Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are expecting their third child together — in part because we're happy for the couple, of course, but selfishly because of the amazing maternity style we knew she'd be bringing.

Jessica's proved us right! In the months she's been pregnant, the actress and entrepreneur has worn stylish looks we're dying to copy, even if we're not pregnant. She's rocking jean overalls that couldn't look more comfortable and flowy floral dresses that we could live in every weekend of the year. With a few months to go until her due date, we can't wait to see what else she has in her closet.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

A Striped Jumpsuit
A Classic White Tee and Black Pants Combo
An All Black Look With Blue Accessories
A Statement Coat
A Pair of White Platform Sneakers
A Small Navy Bag
A Pink Faux Fur Coat
An All-Black Jogger Suit
A Boho White Maxi Dress
A Body-Hugging Black Dress
Black Joggers
An A-Line Black Midi Dress
An Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
A Bright Duster
Jean Overalls
Start Slideshow
Best Of 2017Latina CelebrityCelebrity Street StyleCelebrity Maternity StyleBest OfMaternity StyleCelebrity StyleJessica Alba
