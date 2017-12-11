Jimmy Kimmel Brings Son Billy on His Show December 2017
Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy Makes His TV Debut After Undergoing Heart Surgery
Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional return to his show on Monday, after taking a week off to spend time with his family following his son Billy's second heart surgery. The late-night host brought out his 7-month-old son during his opening monologue and fought back tears as he gave the audience a health update. "This guy had heart surgery, but look — he's fine, everybody!" he told the audience. "He may have pooped, but he's fine. . . . Daddy cries on TV, but Billy doesn't. It's unbelievable." Jimmy then went on to thank the "talented doctors and nurses at Children's Hospital" and explained how a program called CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program) is at risk of being defunded.
Jimmy and his wife, Molly McNearney, welcomed Billy back in April, and a month later they revealed that he was born with a congenital heart defect. Billy recently underwent his second heart surgery and still has one more to go. Our hearts go out to Jimmy and his family!