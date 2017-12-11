Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy Makes His TV Debut After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional return to his show on Monday, after taking a week off to spend time with his family following his son Billy's second heart surgery. The late-night host brought out his 7-month-old son during his opening monologue and fought back tears as he gave the audience a health update. "This guy had heart surgery, but look — he's fine, everybody!" he told the audience. "He may have pooped, but he's fine. . . . Daddy cries on TV, but Billy doesn't. It's unbelievable." Jimmy then went on to thank the "talented doctors and nurses at Children's Hospital" and explained how a program called CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program) is at risk of being defunded.

Jimmy and his wife, Molly McNearney, welcomed Billy back in April, and a month later they revealed that he was born with a congenital heart defect. Billy recently underwent his second heart surgery and still has one more to go. Our hearts go out to Jimmy and his family!