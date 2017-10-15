 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
Celebrity Interviews
Try Not to Melt Over Kit Harington Describing the Exact Moment He Fell in Love With Rose Leslie
Celebrity PDA
6 George and Amal Clooney Moments That Made 2017 a Little More Bearable

John Legend Singing to Chrissy Teigen on Instagram

John Legend, Husband of the Year, Serenaded Chrissy Teigen and Luna on Instagram

Hi @chrissyteigen. Hi Luna

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

As if we needed further proof that John Legend is both an amazing husband and father, the "All of Me" singer recently gave us yet another reason to swoon when he serenaded his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and his 1-year-old daughter, Luna, on Instagram. John sang just a few lines from his 2006 song "Coming Home" and received a hilarious response from Chrissy, of course. "Ok well you didn't answer my facetime but okay," the Sports Illustrated model commented underneath the video. The adorable couple has definitely kept our faith alive this year with all of their sweet PDA moments.

Join the conversation
Luna StephensCelebrity InstagramsChrissy TeigenCelebrity CouplesJohn Legend
Celebrity Couples
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Kit Harington's Cutest Quotes About Rose Leslie
Celebrity Interviews
by Monica Sisavat
Minka Kelly Quotes About Jesse Williams Cheating Rumors
Celebrity Couples
by Monica Sisavat
Chrissy Teigen Asks For Bananas on Twitter
Chrissy Teigen
Baking Hero Chrissy Teigen Just Traded Her Husband's Undies For Bananas
by Brinton Parker
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Couples Style
Celebrity Couples
Chrissy Teigen's Date-Night Outfit Was So Hot, John Legend Wore It Too
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds