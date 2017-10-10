 Skip Nav
John Oliver Slams Harvey Weinstein's "Infuriating" Response to Sexual Assault Claims

John Oliver was the first late-night host to discuss Harvey Weinstein and the multitude of sexual assault allegations against him, and he certainly didn't hold back in his assessment of the situation. John explained how Harvey's response to The New York Times exposé about his disturbing behavior toward women was "infuriating," as Harvey and his attorneys released an official statement that made it seem like they thought such behavior was excusable back in the '60s and '70s. John fired back by saying, "Your excuse isn't an excuse! In fact, it isn't even an excuse for that behavior in the '60s." Watch the video clip above to hear John candidly share the rest of his thoughts on Harvey, and then see what Meryl Streep had to say about the allegations.
