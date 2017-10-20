Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Costars Make an Amazing Video About How She's Going to Kick Cancer

 Skip Nav
Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed in September that she's battling breast cancer, and if laughter really is the best medicine, then the actress is taking very good care of herself. On Thursday, the Veep star gave her fans a quick update on her journey after completing her second round of chemotherapy. "Chemo #2: finito," she wrote on Instagram alongside a funny photo of her wearing a black hood, sunglasses, and a drawn-on mustache. "We are NOT f*cking around here. 'I've got the eye of the tiger. The fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you're going to hear me ROAR.' Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."

Shortly after her empowering post, she shared the Katy Perry-inspired video her Veep costars made for her to raise her spirits. As Timothy Simons plays the role of cancer, Tony Hale portrays Louis-Dreyfus kicking its butt. "How lucky am I that these bozos have my back?" the Emmy-winning actress captioned the clip, set to "Roar." "What a moving inspiration to my day. I've watched it a gazillion times. Thanks to @mrtonyhale @timothycsimons & @katyperry." Seriously, it's so cute, it might actually make you cry.


