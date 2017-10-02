Take a Daily Dose of Justin Chambers's Family Pictures to Cure Any and All Blues

Justin Chambers heats up the small screen every week as Dr. Alex Karev on Grey's Anatomy, but when he's not roaming the hospital halls and saving lives, he's just hanging out with his family. The actor and his wife, Keisha, who tied the knot in 1993, are parents to son Jackson and daughters Eva, Kaila, Isabella, and Maya. In addition to hitting red carpets together, Justin also posts photos of his kids, whom he sometimes refers to as his "best friends," on social media. Here is your prescription: take one dose of their cute family photos daily as needed. Side effects may include smiling, feeling warm inside, and a general sense of happiness.