Justin Hartley and His Wife Show Off Their Wedding Bands on First Red Carpet Since Tying the Knot

Justin Hartley is a married man, and he just can't contain his excitement. Just a few days after the This Is Us star tied the knot with soap star Chrishell Stause, the two made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the LA premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas on Monday. While Justin looked dapper in a maroon suit, his wife was a vision in white (again) in a cream-colored dress. Aside from sharing a few laughs, the two put their brand-new wedding bands on display as they posed for the cameras. It's obvious that these newlyweds are soaking up that post-wedding bliss.