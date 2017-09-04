 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Jared Leto
There Was Really No More Beautiful Thing Than Jared Leto in the '90s
Outlander
Just a Ton of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Photos to Hold You Over Until Outlander Returns
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Enjoy a PDA-Filled Date Night at the US Open

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel stepped out for a sweet date night at the US Open in NYC on Saturday. The couple, who will be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in October, cuddled up in the stands and shared a few laughs while watching Roger Federer take on Feliciano Lopez. But perhaps the cutest part was when Justin leaned in for a sweet kiss with his wife.

9 Things You Didn't Know About Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Wedding — Until Now

Jessica recently opened up about how she makes her relationship with Justin work, telling Marie Claire, "We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things . . . If you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it's like: Score!" Now excuse us while we add this to our list of the sweetest PDA moments from celebrity couples this year.

