Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Hit It Out of the Park With Their Adorable Date Night

Just a few days after their 5th wedding anniversary, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrated by treating themselves to a fun-filled date night. On Wednesday, the couple, who are parents to two-year-old Silas, stepped out at Dodger Stadium in LA to watch the Astros take on the Dodgers for the World Series game two. Aside from showing sweet PDA as they walked hand in hand, they also repped the home team by wearing similar Dodgers baseball caps. Justin even threw it back to 2001 by sporting yet another jean-on-jean outfit. Hopefully, the couple will make yet another cute sports appearance when the singer performs at the Super Bowl next year.

