Justin Timberlake Stargazes With Stephen Colbert and Gushes About Kate Winslet

Justin Timberlake gave us everything we could ever want when he stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday. The 36-year-old singer, actor, and dad to 2-year-old son Silas looked sharp in a maroon suit jacket and sat down for a lengthy interview, talking about everything from playing Kate Winslet's love interest in Wonder Wheel to his wife, Jessica Biel. He also opened up about getting his start by singing in his local church, saying, "Church is the best place to sing because you can go up and completely botch anything and then at the end everyone says 'Amen.'"

Justin will be performing during the Super Bowl halftime show in February, returning to the stage 14 years after his infamous incident with Janet Jackson. He has previously assured fans that a nip slip "won't happen this time" but also told Stephen Colbert that "it will be a great show."

During a stargazing skit called "The Late Show Blanket Fort" with Stephen, which you can watch below, Justin revealed once and for all where sexy went before he "brought it back" with his hit 2006 song.