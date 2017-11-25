Justin Timberlake Burns Off Thanksgiving Calories With His 2-Year-Old Son, Silas

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Nov 25, 2017 at 9:51am PST

After gobbling down on several delicious pies, Justin Timberlake made time for a quick workout to burn off all of the Thanksgiving-induced calories. "Shaking off those leftovers like...," Justin wrote underneath an adorable Instagram video of himself doing push-ups with his 2-year-old son, Silas, lying on his back. The sweet father-son moment was captured by Justin's wife, actress Jessica Biel, who also shared her own video of her husband looking sexy as ever while torching pumpkin pie on the eve of Thanksgiving.

The couple recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and have been getting in the holiday spirit lately. For Halloween, Justin, Jessica, and Silas dressed up as Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Woody from Toy Story and melted hearts everywhere. Watch the post-Thanksgiving workout video of Justin and Silas above.