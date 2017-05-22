 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton PSA About Children's Hospice Week 2017

Kate Middleton Speaks About the Importance of Children's Hospice in a Moving PSA

Kate Middleton kicked off Children's Hospice Week in the UK by recording a PSA for an organization near to her heart. As a patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), the mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte praised the work of the staff and volunteers who support families of children with life-threatening conditions. "The work they do is extraordinary, and it really does make a world of difference," she said. Ed Sheeran, who is also a supporter of the cause, even lent his song "Lego House" for the PSA.

The moving video is just the latest thing Kate has done this year to support good causes. The Duchess of Cambridge, who attended the wedding of sister Pippa on May 20, has been an extremely passionate advocate for mental health awareness. In addition to supporting Heads Together, her initiative with Prince Harry and Prince William, at the London Marathon in April, she also sat down with the two royals for an honest discussion about their mother's death and the affects it had on them as children.
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate Middleton
