Get a Glimpse at Will and Kate's Royal Life With These 37 Personal Photos

While the British royal family remains pretty private outside of their official appearances, they do offer more intimate glimpses at their personal lives with the release of official portraits from time to time. The photos are typically shared to commemorate a special occasion, like a wedding or a birthday, and they are more often than not totally frame-worthy. Prince William and Kate Middleton took their first official photos following their 2010 engagement, and in the years since they've shared multiple sets of images marking important milestones in their lives, especially around the holidays. We've even gotten a glimpse at what their thank-you cards look like! Scroll through to get a glimpse at Will and Kate's royal life as told by their palace-approved photographs.

Official Engagement Portraits
Another, more traditional photo, also taken by Mario Testino, was shared to mark their engagement in December 2010 as well.
Prewedding Portrait
Official Wedding Portrait
First Official Family Portraits
The photos were taken by Kate's father, Michael Middleton, at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, England.
Official Prince George Christening Portraits
George and Kate took the center spot in this family portrait, which was taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House in London.
The new family of three — featuring an excited baby prince! — was featured in one snap.
Queen Elizabeth II posed with the three top heirs to the throne on Prince George's christening day.
Official Royal Family Portrait
Prince George's Official First Birthday Portraits
Kate and William joined George at London's Natural History Museum for the candid family moments.
George focused on a butterfly in one of the professional snaps.
Prince George's Official Christmas Portraits
The royal, who was just shy of 17 months old, sat on the steps in a courtyard at Kensington Palace for the festive photos.
Unsurprisingly, George's navy Cath Kidston sweater vest sold out quickly after the photos were released and was later posted for nearly twice the original price on eBay.
Princess Charlotte's First Official Portraits
The duchess took the photos at her family's country home, Anmer Hall, in mid-May, presumably just days after Charlotte's birth.
The photos weren't released until early June and were first shared on the Kensington Palace Twitter account.
Charlotte may have been the reason for the photos' release, but George easily managed to steal some of the spotlight with his smile.
Princess Charlotte's Official Christening Portraits
Mario Testino once again captured many sweet candid moments, including this one of Kate and Charlotte.
This was the first official portrait of the new family of four.
The adorable moments continued with one sweet capture of George with William.
Princess Charlotte's 2015 Portraits
Just look at those bright blue eyes!
Christmas 2015 Portrait
Prince George's Official Preschool Photos
In a second shot of Prince George's first day experience, he's enamored with the school's mural, located near Sandringham in Norfolk.
