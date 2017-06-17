6/17/17 6/17/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Kate Middleton Kate Middleton Wearing Pink Alexander McQueen Dress Kate Middleton Looked Like Perfection in a Millennial Pink Dress June 17, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 50 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. After wearing mixing two affordable brands like a total boss, Kate Middleton stepped out in yet another statement making outfit at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. For the ceremony, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a millennial pink outfit. Kate's Alexander McQueen dress featured long-sleeves and a paper-bag waist. She styled it with a matching hat by Jane Taylor and a pair of diamond pendant earrings. Perhaps the most adorable part of Kate's outfit was the fact that Princess Charlotte wore a matching pink ensemble as well. Have a look at her amazing dress ahead and shop similar versions too. RelatedI Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty Shop Brands Giambattista Valli · Stella McCartney · Alexander McQueen · Bottega Veneta · Oscar de la Renta · Valentino Image Source: Getty Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang Giambattista Valli Pleated crepe dress $2,775$777 from The Outnet Buy Now See more Giambattista Valli Dresses Stella McCartney pleated sleeve dress $1,645$822.50 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Dresses Farfetch Dresses Antonino Valenti scuba pleated midi dress $1,302 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Dresses Alexander McQueen pleated knit dress $2,063$1,444 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Day Dresses Bottega Veneta Pleated cotton dress $1,950 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Bottega Veneta Dresses Alexander McQueen pleated dress $1,931 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Dresses Oscar de la Renta Sleeveless Sequined Knit Dress, Rose Gold $2,790 from Bergdorf Goodman Buy Now See more Oscar de la Renta Evening Dresses Valentino 3/4 length dresses $4,500 from yoox.com Buy Now See more Valentino Dresses Valentino WOMEN'S DENTELLE LACE & FLUID CREPE DRESS $6,390$1,599 from Barneys Warehouse Buy Now See more Valentino Dresses The British RoyalsThe RoyalsGet The LookKate MiddletonCelebrity StyleShopping