Kate Middleton Looked Like Perfection in a Millennial Pink Dress

Kate Middleton Wearing Pink Alexander McQueen Dress

After wearing mixing two affordable brands like a total boss, Kate Middleton stepped out in yet another statement making outfit at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. For the ceremony, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a millennial pink outfit.

Kate's Alexander McQueen dress featured long-sleeves and a paper-bag waist. She styled it with a matching hat by Jane Taylor and a pair of diamond pendant earrings. Perhaps the most adorable part of Kate's outfit was the fact that Princess Charlotte wore a matching pink ensemble as well. Have a look at her amazing dress ahead and shop similar versions too.

I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty

Image Source: Getty
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
