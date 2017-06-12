 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton Pays a Surprise Visit to London Bridge Attack Victims

Kate Middleton paid a special visit to staff and patients at London's King's College Hospital on Monday afternoon. The duchess kept things low-key in a blue Rebecca Taylor tweed suit and spoke to several of the victims who were affected by the London Bridge terror attacks on June 3. Kate also met with some of the nurses and doctors, who spoke about their experiences during the evening of the attacks and thanked them for all their hard work. "I suppose at the time you didn't know how big or what the extent of the incident was," she told the hospital staff. "You just got your heads down and got on with it. The response was amazing. I presume you are trained to cope with this, but hope this kind of incident never happens. What you do is remarkable."

Related
Kate's visit comes a little over a week after her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, paid tribute to the victims of the horrifying attack that left seven people dead and 30 injured during his two-day tour of Singapore. "Let peace and harmony prevail in communities all over the world," he said while leading a prayer with Islamic scholar Muhammad Rafiuddin Ismail.

The British RoyalsThe RoyalsCelebrity PhilanthropyKate Middleton
