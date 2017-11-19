 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
Ansel Elgort
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter

It was girls' night out for Kelly Clarkson at the American Music Awards in LA on Sunday. The singer, who opened the show alongside Pink with a beautiful rendition of "Everybody Hurts," hit the red carpet with her 3-year-old daughter, River Rose, and her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Savannah Blackstock, whom she shares with husband Brandon Blackstock. Before taking the stage, Kelly talked to E! News about how she manages being a mom and a singer. "I think it's any working mom, any working parent's struggle. It's a balancing act. We do our best," she explained, jokingly adding, "I am sure they will end up in therapy."

Related
Kelly Clarkson Brings It Back to 2003 With Her Powerhouse AMAs Performance

Kelly also opened up about her upcoming stint on the next season of NBC's The Voice. "I like that I get to be a coach and not a judge. 'Cause I am not good at judging. But I am really good at coaching and feeling like I have been them." Keep reading to see more photos of Kelly's night.

Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesAward SeasonAmerican Music AwardsRed CarpetKelly Clarkson
Parenting
How Rude! 8 Times Celebrity Moms Got Shamed in 2017
by Murphy Moroney
Diana Ross's Grandson Dancing at American Music Awards 2017
Award Season
Diana Ross's Dancing Grandson Stole the Show (and Our Hearts) at the AMAs
by Brinton Parker
Kelly Clarkson Has Sleepover With Daughter
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Shows in an Adorable Photo Why "Sleep" During Sleepovers Is Such a Myth
by Murphy Moroney
Kelly Clarkson and Her Kids on Today Show
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's Kids Are Like 2 Deer in Headlights on the Today Show
by Caitlin Gallagher
Kelly Clarkson's "Love So Soft" Music Video
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's "Love So Soft" Video Is the Most Gorgeous Thing You'll See All Week
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds