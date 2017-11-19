Kelly Clarkson Brings It Back to 2003 With Her Powerhouse AMAs Performance

Once again the legend slays the stage! @kelly_clarkson you amaze me every time and are a true icon! #KELLYxAMAs #KellyClarkson #AMAs2017 pic.twitter.com/f4dzqILhks — Maria Gamerota (@Ria_Gam03) November 20, 2017

After opening the show with a gut-wrenching cover of "Everybody Hurts" alongside Pink, Kelly Clarkson hit the American Music Awards stage with a performance of her own. Clarkson, who walked the red carpet with her daughter, River, and stepdaughter, Savannah, started with 2003's "Miss Independent" and moved into her recent hit "Love So Soft," showing off her powerhouse vocals and bringing the audience to its feet. Watch the video now!