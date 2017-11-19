 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Kelly Clarkson Brings It Back to 2003 With Her Powerhouse AMAs Performance
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
Award Season
The Iconic Diana Ross Turned Her AMAs Performance Into a Giant Family Affair
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Claps Back at Trolls With a Fiery AMAs Performance

Kelly Clarkson American Music Awards 2017 Performance Video

Kelly Clarkson Brings It Back to 2003 With Her Powerhouse AMAs Performance

After opening the show with a gut-wrenching cover of "Everybody Hurts" alongside Pink, Kelly Clarkson hit the American Music Awards stage with a performance of her own. Clarkson, who walked the red carpet with her daughter, River, and stepdaughter, Savannah, started with 2003's "Miss Independent" and moved into her recent hit "Love So Soft," showing off her powerhouse vocals and bringing the audience to its feet. Watch the video now!

Join the conversation
Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsKelly Clarkson
Parenting
How Rude! 8 Times Celebrity Moms Got Shamed in 2017
by Murphy Moroney
Pink's American Music Awards Performance 2017
Pink
Pink Performs on a Skyscraper at the AMAs, and Everyone Else Can Go Home Now
by Terry Carter
Tracee Ellis Ross's Aldo Boots at American Music Awards 2017
Tracee Ellis Ross
Don't You Dare Hide Those $180 Thigh-High Boots From Us, Tracee Ellis Ross
by Sarah Wasilak
Tracee Ellis Ross Wearing Diana Ross's Suit at AMAs 2017
Award Season
Tracee Ellis Ross Re-Created the Outfit Her Mom and Michael Jackson Wore 36 Years Later
by Marina Liao
Demi Lovato Long Hair at the 2017 American Music Awards
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato's Extra, Extralong Hair Will Make You Never Want to Cut Yours Ever Again
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds